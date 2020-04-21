Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.43.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $23.10 on Tuesday, hitting $243.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,077. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.