Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $351,224.35 and $21.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.01080459 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174866 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00192159 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007312 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

