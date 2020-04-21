Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC opened at $343.91 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

