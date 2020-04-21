ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0769

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.36 million and $439.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033470 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047508 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,883.55 or 1.00552425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061808 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

