Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

