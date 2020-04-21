Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

