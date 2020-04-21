Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EFA traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,593,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

