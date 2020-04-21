Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Short Interest Update

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pico by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pico during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pico by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pico by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pico stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Pico has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Pico announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

