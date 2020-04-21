Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

PNFP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

