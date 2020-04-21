Plantronics (PLT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

4/8/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

4/3/2020 – Plantronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 990,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,553. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $471.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 682,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,916,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 234,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

