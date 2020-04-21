POA Network Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

