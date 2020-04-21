Provoco Token (VOCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $10,038.91 and $11.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.02654158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00217827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.