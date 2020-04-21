PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,321. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.