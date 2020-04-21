Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.15.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$110.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.29. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,601,569.73. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.