QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. CSFB increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 712,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.