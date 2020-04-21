QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 398.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,791 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 107.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 48,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QCOM traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,263,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

