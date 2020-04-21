Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Achieves Market Cap of $782,021.48

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $782,021.48 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,023,213,667 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

