QYNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $444.27 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $444.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

