Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005821 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.