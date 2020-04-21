Rankingball Gold (RBG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

