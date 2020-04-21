Real Estate Management Services LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up 1.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,630,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HTA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,798. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

