Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. istar accounts for 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.31% of istar worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in istar by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 82,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in istar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in istar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in istar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in istar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

