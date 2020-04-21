Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilysys (AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. "

4/16/2020 – Agilysys is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Agilysys had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $36.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $28.00.

4/4/2020 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2020 – Agilysys had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Agilysys had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

AGYS stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.86. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at $444,247.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

