Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) recently:

4/18/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

4/11/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

4/10/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

4/2/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/15/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00.

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.