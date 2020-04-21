Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,989,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

