Remme Trading 25.2% Higher This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX. Remme has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $142,011.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

