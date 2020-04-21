Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC):

4/17/2020 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

4/15/2020 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

4/13/2020 – Investors Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

4/2/2020 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

2/25/2020 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 2,108,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,152. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Get Investors Bancorp Inc alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,958,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.