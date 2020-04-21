Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE: MNR):

4/16/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/15/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/9/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/8/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

2/25/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 361,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,633. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

