Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarineMax (HZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

4/20/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/23/2020 – MarineMax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 413,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $247.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

