Restart Energy MWAT Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,478.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $4,478.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

