Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

22.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -297.78% -89.38% Jounce Therapeutics 46.11% 41.29% 27.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 1 1 2.50

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.23%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 3.92 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.29 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 1.12 $56.82 million $1.66 2.93

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.