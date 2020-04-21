Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 332.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.