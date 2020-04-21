RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $6,831.49 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6,831.49 or 0.99791838 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $423,343.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

