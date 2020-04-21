Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 637.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 405,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,075. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.