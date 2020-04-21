Scorpio Tankers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,074 call options.

Shares of STNG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.