Seattle Genetics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.76.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $145.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

