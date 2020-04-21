Security National Bank Acquires 21,523 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 566,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $10,632,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $446.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

