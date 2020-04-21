Security National Bank Acquires 5,172 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,250,000 after purchasing an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,177 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,533,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 360,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at $846,911.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

