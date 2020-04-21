Security National Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,580. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

