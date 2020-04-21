Security National Bank Increases Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of SEDG traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,832 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $738,244.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $10,061,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

