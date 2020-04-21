Security National Bank Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 618,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

