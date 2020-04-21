Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

