Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $335,256.96 and approximately $155.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.01089844 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00171734 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00194300 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007328 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

