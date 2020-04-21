Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $258,432.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX and Bibox.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005970 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

