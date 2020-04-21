Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Declines By 10.2%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,486,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.53 million, a P/E ratio of 117.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

