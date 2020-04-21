Short Interest in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Declines By 10.2%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,992,600 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $405.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

