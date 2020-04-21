Short Interest in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Drops By 10.1%

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 2,057,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

