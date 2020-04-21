Short Interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Drops By 9.5%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 1,613,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 113,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $581,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 3,151,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:FPH opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Five Point has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Point will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.