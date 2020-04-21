Short Interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Decreases By 9.8%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

