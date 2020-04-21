Short Interest in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Decreases By 10.0%

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MAYS opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

